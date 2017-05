Ghana striker David Accam was involved in all Chicago Fire’s goals in their 2-2 stalemate with LA Galaxy in the MLS on Saturday at the Stubhub Center.

Accam opened the scoring from the spot kick before teeing up Nikolić for the second. However, the home side struck back twice in the second half to steal a point.

He has now scored three goals this season.

Click to watch Highlights of the game.

