VIDEO: Gabonese school band meets Black Stars contingent with impressive musical assembly

Published on: 15 January 2017
Andy Kyere Yiadom (left) and Daniel Amartey in Gabon

The Ghana contingent were greeted on arrival by an impressive looking local school band who displayed intriguing musical performance just at the entrance of the team's hotel in Portal Gentile.

The Black Stars team arrived at their hotel amidst excitement from the locals who had lined up breathtakingly to welcome the team.

Below is a video shared by the Ghana FA Twitter handle.

