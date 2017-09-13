VIDEO: Get to see Andre Ayew’s goal and assist against Huddersfield Town

Ghana’s Andre Ayew opened his account against English Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town.

Having been relegated to the bench to make space for the returning Andy Carroll, Ayew turned out to be the hero with a goal and an assist in the space of 24 minutes.

The Ghanaian then scored his first goal of the season on the 77th minute before that he had assisted Pedro Obiang eight minutes earlier.

The win was West Ham’s first win of the season and was a life wire for manager Slaven Bilic.

