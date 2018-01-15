VIDEO: Watch how Asante Kotoko beat Aduana Stars 2-0 to reach GHALCA G8 semi-final

Asante Kotoko beat Aduana Stars 2-0 on Sunday in their final Group of the GHALCA G8 tournament to progress to the semi-final.

Two stunning goals from Eric Donkor and Kwame Boahene ensured the Porcupine Warriors finished as Group A winners.

Emmanuel Gyamfi effected a corner and Hafiz Adams' clearance went straight to Donkor.

The left-back launched a ferocious shot from 20 meters out through the hands of goalkeeper Gordon Yeboah.

With Kotoko on three points from two games and up against a club on six points from as many games, qualification hinged on a win and Boahene sealed that in the 88th minute to end a sweet counter attack.

Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-0 win over Aduana Stars:

HIGHLIGHTS 📽: KOTOKO VS ADUANA How we qualified for the semis of the G-8 tournament. Click the link below for extended highlights ⬇⬇https://t.co/AxoSozCMaj#AKSC 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/98XnW2e0gU — Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 15, 2018

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)