Vision FC confirm friendly with Wa All Stars on Saturday

Vision FC will play Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars in a friendly on Saturday.

The match will be played at the Nii Okromansah Park in Amrahia.

The side will use the exercise to get themselves in shape as pre-season intensifies ahead of the upcoming league season next month.

Vladislav Viric’s side have been engaged in a series of low profile matches prior and will face a tougher opposition in Wa All Stars.

The 2015/2016 league champions are also preparing for the commencement of the upcoming 2017/2018 campaign. The match will kick off at exactly 3:00 pm.

