WAFU Cup: Coach Maxwell Konadu plays down early title favourites

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has played down WAFU Cup favourites tag following their impressive victory over Guinea.

Ghana recovered from their abysmal start to the ongoing WAFU Cup as they overcame the Syli Nationale of Guinea 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

Second half strikes from Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito was all the Black Stars needed to move atop of Group A standings.

Following the team's superb performance on Thursday, many believe they have the requisite personnel to clinch the title.

"Talking of winning the tournament at this time, I think it's early days yet. We have a couple of matches to play before we will know if we've achieved our aim or not," says Konadu.

"We spoke to the players one-on-one before the match and did a lot of practice with them especially those who were playing in unfamiliar positions and they perfectly executed the game plan. Seeing Abbey [Thomas] win the valuable Player should tell you the work we put in this game."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)