WAFU Cup: Guinea coach Camara insists his team deserved win over Guinea-Bissau

Guinea coach Hamidou Camara said his side fully deserved their 2-1 win over Guinea-Bissau in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The Syli Nationale came from behind to beat the Djurtus with goals from Seko Ketia and Abdoulaaye Camara in a last 16 match in Cape Coast.

And Hamidou Camara said his side were worth their win in the coastal Ghanaian town.

“We worked hard and we won the game. We deserved to win the game,” said Camara after the match.

“We are looking forward to the rest of the tournament, but are taking it one game at a time and [we will] give our best performances.

“We will only get better from here on out. I was happy with my players’ performance against Guinea-Bissau.”

Much of the credit for Guinea’s victory is owed to Ibrahima Aminata Conde, who put in a man of the match performance to see his team prevail.

“I am very happy to win the man of the match award. I played my heart out and because it’s very important to play this game and win the match,” said Conde.

“I will continue to play my heart out and hope to win some more awards in subsequent matches.”

By Patrick Akoto

