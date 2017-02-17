Zimbabwe FA chief Chiyangwa wants CAF boss Hayatou to apologise over warning

COSAFA President Philip Chiyangwa has taken his fight with Issa Hayatou into uncharted territory, demanding an apology from the CAF President for warning him not to organise a meeting with other Africa FA bosses.

The demand from Chiyangwa, who is also the FA president of Zimbabwe, stokes more fire in the already heated CAF elections campaign as Hayatou sees next week's meeting in Harare as a move to destabilize his administration.

Chiyangwa, the chairman of Cosafa - the Council of Southern African Football Associations - has called for a meeting with other African FA chairmen in Harare in Zimbabwe on 24 February.

However, a letter sent by Caf on behalf of president Issa Hayatou, the governing body tells Cosafa "you do not have any authority to convene such a meeting, without Caf knowledge nor without its required approval".

It adds: "Convening a meeting with representatives of many member associations outside Cosafa zone is deemed to represent an attempt to destabilise Caf.

"We draw your attention to the obligation of all zonal unions to respect the authority of Caf, and not to conduct in any activities that undermine the common objectives of Caf, for the benefit of African football development.

"The Caf Executive Committee reserves it rights to sanction any infringement to the Caf statutes."

Caf's warning comes shortly after Cosafa announced it had unanimously endorsed Ahmad Ahmad as a presidential candidate in upcoming Caf elections.

Chiyangwa has hit back over the letter demanding an apology from Hayatou insisting he has inconvenienced with claims that the meeting is meant to destabilize CAF.

“In the circumstances, considering the clear misapprehension of my noble intentions by CAF, an apology is warranted for the inconvenience caused by the allegations arising from your letter,” Chiyangwa is quoted by the News Day.

“Kindly convey my warmest regards to our dear president, Issa Hayatou. I wish to thank him for his letter, please let him be assured that we are always acting in compliance with FIFA and CAF statutes and key democratic principles, which form their basis.”

