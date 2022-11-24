GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Ghana captain Andre Ayew urges calm after Portugal defeat

Published on: 24 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Ghana captain Andre Ayew urges calm after Portugal defeat

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has urged calm and believes Ghana will recover from their 3-2 defeat to Portugal in the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.

Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.

'We always come out of difficult situations. We need to stay calm, go home, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less," Ayew said after the game.

Defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more