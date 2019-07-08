2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We will extend our record over Tunisia - Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has boldly claimed that they will extend their superb record in the Africa Cup of Nations over Tunisia when the two teams meet in the Round of 16 clash on Monday.

After the countries drew a 1963 group game, the Black Stars defeated the Carthage Eagles in Tunis to win the 1965 final and begin an amazing six-match, 54-year winning streak.

"Tunisia will fall in Ismailia on Monday," predicted Ayew, one of two sons of Ghana legend Abedi 'Pele' Ayew in the Ghana squad.

"Football is not only about tactics, it is also about being united as a team and competing for every ball.

"We have to be smart too and I have no doubt that the boys will deliver against Tunisia and reach the quarterfinals."

Ayews and his younger sibling Jordan have made a significant impact already with the Ghana no.9 scoring two and Swansea City forward grabbing one of the four goals that won group F.