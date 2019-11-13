2021 AFCON Qualifiers: No excuse, we must beat South Africa - Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says they have no excuse and must win their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa on Thursday.

The Black Stars face off with Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Stadium in their first match of the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign.

It will be the Black Stars' first match since this year's AFCON exit against Tunisia in July. They sat out the September and October FIFA International windows.

“We are ready for the match against South Africa. It is true that we did not meet in the last two international breaks and so, it will be challenging for us but that is no excuse. Our job is to make sure that we get the three points and start the qualifiers well,” Ayew said.

The group we are in is a tough group with the likes of Sudan and South Africa. We have met the Bafana Bafana a lot of times and so, we have to make sure we deal with their qualities while bringing ours to bear.” After South Africa, Black Stars will travel to face Sao Tome and Principe.