2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview– Medeama SC vs Nsoatreman

Medeama will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Premier League new boys Nsoatreman FC at home on Wednesday.

The Mauve and Yellow are smarting from their 4-0 demolition at Dreams FC in their last match on Sunday.

Coach Umar Rabi's charges will be eager to recover from the embarrassing defeat when they host the newly-promoted side at the Akoon Community Park.

Medeama have brought in an emergency parachute after signing highly-rated striker Jonathan Sowah from lower division side Danbort FC.

Sowah has been named in a 20-man squad for the match against Nsoatreman FC on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Boris Mandjui, who conceded four goals against Dreams FC, has been let out of the squad.

Strikers Kofi Ansu Patrick and Hans Kwoffie, who are yet to score any goals so far since the start of the season, have also been left out of the squad.

Young defender Moro Mukhtar is back in the squad for the first time since his involvement in the side's 1-0 defeat at home to Asante Kotoko on November 12, 2022.

Medeama goalkeeper Kofi Mensah returns to the squad for the first time since his howler against Great Olympics back in November 2022.

Nsoatreman FC are poor travelers having scored just a goal in their away matches since the start of the season.