Andre Ayew celebrates 10 years after FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph

Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has celebrated a decade after leading the Black Satellites to World Cup glory in Egypt.

The then 19-year old was captain of the Ghana U-20 team as they defied all odds to beat Brazil and win Africa’s first and only FIFA U-20 World Cup glory.

Ayew was a leader and a mercurial talisman for the team and was named Bronze Ball winner at the tournament.

“10 years ago we brought the world to Africa u20 Black satellites. Thanks again to all my team mates who made this dream come true.. We are the only African country who made it happen.and to be the captain of this team is just something special⚽ God bless u all,” he tweeted.

Several players from that team have gone on to represent Ghana at the senior level.

Notable amongst them are Emmanuel Agyeman Boadu, Jonathan Mensah, Samuel Inkoom and Dominic Adiyiah.

Ghana remains the only African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.