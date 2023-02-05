Andre Ayew expresses excitement after securing Premier League comeback

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has returned to the Premier League after signing for Nottingham Forest on a six-month loan deal. The deal comes after Ayew terminated his contract with Al Sadd, which was due to expire in June 2023.

Ayew's move to Nottingham Forest reunites him with his former Swansea manager, Steve Cooper. The two share a special relationship and it is believed that Cooper was instrumental in Ayew's decision to join Nottingham Forest over other interested clubs such as Everton.

After his unveiling, Ayew took to his Instagram to express his excitement about returning to the Premier League. "Feels good to be back in the Premier League with Nottingham," he wrote.

Nottingham Forest supporters will be thrilled to see Ayew join their club and add his Premier League experience to their team. With his versatility, ability to score goals and provide assists, Ayew is sure to be a valuable addition to the Forest squad.

Ayew's return to the Premier League will also be welcome news for Ghana fans, who will hope to see their star player make a big impact in England. The loan move will give Ayew a chance to showcase his abilities and potentially secure a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Ayew's move to Nottingham Forest is a big coup for the club and sets up an exciting six months of football for both Ayew and Forest fans alike.