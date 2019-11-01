Ghana star Andre Ayew named Swansea City vice-captain

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been named as the Swansea City's vice-captain by manager Steve Cooper.

Midfielder Matt Grimes was confirmed as Swans skipper in the summer, and head coach Cooper has now revealed Ayew is his deputy.

Cooper praised the impact Ayew has made since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations duty late in the summer.

“Andre is a senior figure and a very positive influence around the group,” said Cooper.

“We are very lucky, we have players like Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer, and Kyle Naughton too.

“We know there is a bit of a status to being captain or vice-captain, but we do have senior figures in the squad.

“Andre has got the attributes to lead, and he does it well through good and bad moments and long may that continue.

“It’s good for Matt as well to have players like Andre, Wayne, and Nathan around him.

“Matt has thrived in the role, there is no doubt about it. But I know he is open-minded enough to seek advice and I know those boys will give it to him in a constructive and helpful manner.

“Andre is a good role model and leader, I think there is a good culture here everyone helps each other but pushes each other. That’s a good thing."

Ayew has been an influential member of the team on and off the pitch as the Championship side fight for Premier League qualification.

He has scored five goals in all competitions this season.