Asante Kotoko rallied from behind to beat Burkinabe side Rahimo FC 2-1 in a friendly match played on Sunday in Kumasi.

Kelvin Andoh scored the winner for the Porcupine Warriors in injury-time, following Martin Antwi's 74th-minute leveller to Rahimo FC's first-half goal.

The match forms part of Kotoko's preparations for the CAF Champions League.

Kotoko have been drawn against Kano Pillars of Nigeria in the preliminary round.