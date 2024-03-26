Berekum Chelsea hit with Ghana FA charge for fans misconduct

Berekum Chelsea have been charged for misconduct following fans trouble against Bechem United at the weekend.

Fans of the home team clashed with the visitors at the Golden City Park after their 1-1 stalemate in the Ghanaian top-flight fixture on Sunday.

The Ghana FA has charged the Blues for the misconduct of their supporters and have up to Thursday March 28, 204 to respond to the charges.

"Berekum Chelsea have been charged with a breach of Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 following their Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United," a charged statement read

"It is alleged that the supporters of Berekum Chelsea behaved inappropriately towards the supporters of Bechem United.

"They have until Thursday 28 March, 2024 to respond to the charges."

The 2011-12 Ghana Premier League champions become the latest club to be charged for misconduct after giants Asante Kotoko forcing the condemn the action of their fans in a statement.