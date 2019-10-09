Breaking News: Palmer set to go to FIFA, CAS after appeal rejection

Ghana FA presidential hopeful Wilfred Osei Kwaku is set to head to FIFA and CAS after the Normalisation Committee rejected his appeal over his disqualification in what could turn out to be frenetic time for football in the West African nation.

The interim body has notified the Tema Youth owner over the decision which is expected to ruffle feathers in the country.

"Notice of appeal received on Monday 7th October at 3:40 pm," letter signed by Normalisation Committee member Naa Odofoley Nortey read.

"Notice of application for an interim injunction on the decision of the GFA Election Committee received on Monday 7th October at 5:05pm

"Statement in support for the application for an injunction pending Appeal received on Monday 7th October at 5:05pm.

"We regret to inform you that based on the above listed documents received before the deadline, your appeal was unsuccessful."

Nicknamed 'Palmer' the strong candidate is fighting his 'suspicious' disqualification from the race which threatens the elections slated for October 25.

The Normalisation Committee disqualified the Tema Youth bankroller from the race over claims of breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

The former Executive member of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to fight the case to its logical conclusion, kick-starting the process to get justice.

He has hired top Ghanaian lawyer Thaddeus Sory to lead the charge as he battles his disqualification from the race.

The Normalisation Committee could be forced to postponed the elections scheduled for October 25 if the appeal to the global body is successful.

It's even rumoured he will go to local courts in Ghana for stay of execution before heading to CAS for redress to prevent any election from being held behind their backs.

This means the date for the Ghana Football Association elections has been shrouded by doubt.

Palmer, one of the popular and leading candidate for the election, is a known to be a fighter.