Breaking News: Talented Ghana star Kinglsey Sarfo confirms his release from prison in Sweden

Hugely talented Ghana winger Kingsley Sarfo has confirmed that he been released from prison in Sweden earlier than expected.

The 24-year-old has been released after fresh evidence emerged that he might have been convicted on wrong grounds after his lawyers presented the evidence on appeal.

The winger has now been allowed to go to his home in the European country and has not been deported to Ghana per the original ruling.

The former Malmo midifelder was released early last week following the revelation that his 24 months incarceration over the rape of an underage girl could have been wrong.

Sarfo was charged with rape of an underage girl, which saw him sentenced to jail in Sweden for two years and eight months.

The new evidence from Sarfo's case indicates the girl in question was 15-years old and not 14 as it was stated in the case which would not have been a crime in Sweden.

"I am now out of prison in Sweden. I was released five days ago," Sarfo told Kumasi-based Angel FM on Thursday.

"I thank the Almighty God for this great day. Thanks to my fans, family, friends and everyone for their unflinching support and prayers during the hard times"

"As it has been said that there is grace in disgrace. We [Me and lawyers] are seeking for justice after the unlawful twenty-two months behind bars"

The midfielder, who took Sweden by storm with his speed and great dribbling ability, is the second Ghanaian player to be jailed in the European country following the ordeal of Kwame Bonsu.

Bonsu returned home to play for giants Asante Kotoko just for one season before he was snapped up by Tunisian giants Esperance following his exploits in Confederation Cup.

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed Sarfo his maiden Black Stars call-up when he was invited for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda two years ago but the allegations surrounding him curtailed his international career.