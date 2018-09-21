Europa League: Andre Ayew warms bench as Fenerbahce get thumped 4-1 at Dinamo Zagreb

Ghana star Andre Ayew was an unused substitute as Fenerbahce suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in their opening UEFA Europa League Group D clash.

The dominant hosts took an early lead in the 16th minute through Ivan Sunjic before Izet Hajrovic doubled the lead after 27 minutes.

Just after the break Roman Neustaedter pulled one back but ten minutes later Hajrovic restored Dinamo's two-goal lead before Daniel Olmo scored the fourth.

It is unknown why Fenerbahce coach Phillip Cocu decided not to use Ayew.