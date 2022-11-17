EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Boadu seeks sensational Medeama return after Hearts of Oak exit

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu wants to return to Medeama - 18 months after he shocked the club with his resignation, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively report.

The young gaffer, who enjoyed a fabolous support base during his three-year spell with the club, is seeking a return, at least in the not-too distant future, insiders have told Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com.

Boadu is currently unemployed after he left the Ghanaian giants on mutual ground following the side's rocky start to the season.

The former Asokwa Deportivo coach is reportedly taken a break from the job but will be interested in returning to Tarkwa in future.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that Boadu has made several overtures to top officials of the club, crucially club president Moses Armah over the past weeks.

Close associates of the coach have told GHANAsoccernet.com that he still have an unfinished business at the club and will relish the opportunity to rewrite the wrong.

It's unclear how Medeama fans will receive the news following his controversial 'pitch resignation' which gained inches in the local media.

The former Ghana Under-15 coach shocked the Mauve and Yellows back in February after handing in his resignation at the Akoon Park following the side's 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The action of the former Asokwa Deportivo trainer is reported to have hurt club President Moses Armah and practically damaged his long-standing relationship with the Tarkwa-based side.

Medeama roped in the young gaffer, trusting him with a huge responsibility of managing the huge club when he was managing third-tier side Shooting Stars.

Boadu managed to build a crack team, finishing top of the table in two uncompleted seasons in 2016-2017 and 2018-2019.

He had been earmarked for a long term project at the club after he signed a two-year contract extension but opted to leave, two months into the remaining 22 months.

The Mauve and Yellows also dragged Boadu and his assistant Hamza Obeng to the Ghana Football Association, seeking for substantial damages for breach of their contracts.

And subsequently ordered to pay GH₵ 30,000 for breach of contract.

The Tarkwa-based argued at the time that the decision by coaches Samuel Boadu and Hamza Obeng were "premature, hasty, arbitrary, unacceptable and above all abuse of office as an employee" and did not find it expedient and prudent to warn or complain to the club before taken the decisions.

The club says the arbitral decisions caused "irreparable harm" and had a negative impact on the overall performance of the team.

Medeama also insisted the "damage done physically and psychologically to the club" due to the sudden unplanned departure of the two coaches cannot be explained and are now seeking for a "residual value in damages".

Boadu's assistant Hamza Obeng also quit his role at the club on March 16 but joined his boss at Hearts of Oak eight days later.

Boadu spent three years at Medeama before being joined by his assistant Hamza Obeng - who spent two years at the club.

But given that Boadu is loved and cherished by the fans, it remains to be seen how this new twist will pan out.

He excelled at Hearts of Oak - winning FIVE major trophies in 18-months.