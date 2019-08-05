Five clubs in hot race to sign Ghana superstar Andre Ayew before deadline

Ghana superstar Andre Ayew is considering 'five serious offers' from top Europeans clubs and a high-paying Chinese before the transfer window shuts in England on Thursday, agents close to the player have told Ghanasoccernet.com.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a target for his former French club Marseille while two teams in the English Premier League as well as a side in the German Bundesliga have been hold talks to sign the Ghana captain.

Ayew is also interesting a club in the Chinese top-flight who are willing to pay him even more than what he earns with his current club Swansea City.

The want-away midfielder is keen on leaving English Championship side in the chase of first team football after his loan contract with Fenerbahce expired at the end of last season.

While Fenerbahce were keen on taking him permanently his huge wage demands has made it impossible for the Turks to exercise their first option of signing him.

The son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele must return to the south Wales side after spending last season on loan with the Turkish giants but he is desperate to leave the club because of he wants to play top-flight football.

Swansea are also willing to let him leave permanently to free up their wage bill with the transfer deadline looming.

According to his agents 'two clubs in the English clubs are interested in Andre' but will face long negotiations because of Ayew's tough wage demands as he is unwilling to reduce the amount he earns at Swans.

But the unnamed Chinese are keen to sign Ayew as Swansea are expected to consider the offer in the coming hours.

Ayew rejoined the Liberty Stadium outfit in January 2018 in a bid to help them beat the Premier League drop but they were relegation and have since struggled to pay his wages in the second tier.

He was subsequently loaned out to Fenerbahce where he scored five goals in 35 appearances last term.