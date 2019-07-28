Jordan Ayew reveals he 'didn’t really want to go to England' ahead of Aston Villa move

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has revealed he wasn't interested in a move to England ahead of signing for Aston Villa in the summer of 2015.

Ayew completed a five-year deal to the Villians following a successful season in the French Ligue 1 with Lorient.

He scored 12 league goals as Lorient survived relegation.

“Funnily enough, I didn’t really want to go to England!” he told Crystal Palace website.

“I enjoyed the season I had with Lorient and really wanted to stay another year to continue playing but the money was too good for them so I had to go.

Aside from Villa, Jordan has represented two more clubs in England.

He currently plays for Crystal Palace, who just last week paid Swansea £2.5m to sign him on a permanent three-year deal following a successful loan spell last term.