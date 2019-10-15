Nana Yaw Amponsah ONLY Ghana FA presidential candidate to show solidarity with disqualified aspirant Palmer - Report

Nana Yaw Amponsah is the ONLY Ghana FA presidential aspirant who has shown solidarity with disqualified candidate Wilfred Osei Kwaku, it has emerged.

The Phar Rangers president has shown mutual support to the Tema Youth owner in the wake of his unpopular disqualification from the race.

Other candidates Amanda Clinton, George Ankoma Mensah, George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku and Frederick Pappoe are yet to reach out to their colleague, it has been claimed in the media.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku, nicknamed "Palmer' was disqualified from the presidential race due to breaches of Article 33(5)(c) of the Ghana General Regulations, and the decision of the then Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA on December 13, 2017.

The former Executive member of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to fight the case to its logical conclusion, kick-starting the process to get justice.

He has hired top Ghanaian lawyer Thaddeus Sory to lead the charge as he battles his disqualification from the race.

The Normalisation Committee could be forced to postponed the elections scheduled for October 25 if the appeal to the global body is successful.

It's even rumoured he will go to local courts in Ghana for stay of execution before heading to CAS for redress to prevent any election from being held behind their backs.

This means the date for the Ghana Football Association elections has been shrouded by doubt.

Palmer, one of the popular and leading candidate for the election, is a known to be a fighter.