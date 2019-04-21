Special Competition: Medeama 1-0 Eleven Wonders - Mauves move to second in Zone A

Medeama remained unbeaten in Tarkwa as they secured a slim victory over struggling Eleven Wonders to stay in the running for a two finish in Zone A of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The Mauve and Yellows won the match 1-0 courtesy Kalibo Dedy Toussanit's strike.

Toussanit fired home in the 71st minute to secure the maximum points for Medeama and condemn Wonders to a fourth defeat.

The win takes Medeama to the second position, a point behind Kotoko. Medeama however, has a game in hand against Berekum Chelsea.