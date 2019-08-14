Swansea City manager Steve Cooper heaps praise on "highly motivated" Andre Ayew after brace against Northampton

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has showered praises on Andre Ayew following his super sub performance in their Carabao Cup win over Northampton Town.

The Ghanaian attacker climbed off the bench with 30 minutes left to bag a brace as the Swans staged a sensational come back to win the game 3-1.

"30 minutes, two goals, highly motivated and a good work ethic, it was good," admitted Cooper after the game.

"That's exactly what we know he can do.

"He's come back into the club after the international break in very good condition, he looks extremely motivated in training and tonight was about giving him the right amount of minutes to help him get right back up to the fitness levels to play in the league campaign.

"A positive night in a number of ways with his inclusion."

Ayew was making his first appearance of the season after returning to the club following an extended break due to his involvement at the Nations Cup.

The Black Stars captain will be expected to play a crucial role in Swansea season's as they seek a return to the top flight.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin