Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng marked his Italian Serie A debut for Fiorentina with a goal.

The 33-year-old netted but it was not enough as Fiorentina succumbed to a dramatic 4-3 defeat at the hands of Napoli on the opening weekend of the season.

Below is the highlights of the match including Kevin's goal