Worrying time for under pressure coaches Prosper Nartey Ogum and Abubakar Ouattara

The bosses from Ghana's two biggest clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, Prosper Nartey Ogum and Abubakar Ouattara, are under severe pressures amid an underwhelming campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Nartey Ogum has supervised Kotoko's downward spiral while Abubakar Ouattara has failed to halt Hearts of Oak's sweeping downturn in a horrible fashion.

The two Ghanaian powerhouses are far off the chasing pack as they struggle for form and consistency this season.

The 2023-24 Ghana Premier League campaign has been unflattering for the two giants as Samartex and Nations FC take complete control at the summit of the table.

Prosper Nartey Ogum had a great first stint with Asante Kotoko. He guided the Porcupine Warriors to clinch the Ghana Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

But the manner in which his team has performed in the 2023-24 season might prove enough to bring his time in Kumasi to an end.

Kotoko's 2-1 defeat at home to Nsoatreman on Thursday night has capped the team's struggles and makes his position, perhaps untenable in the country's second largest city, Kumasi.

While Ogum enjoys an undiluted and unalloyed support from the club's owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, his job could be in jeopardy as pressure continues to mount for his resignation.

Asante Kotoko have lost their last four home matches - to spark a wave of anger and concern within the group with calls for Prosper Nartey Ogum's head growing incessant.

The Porcupine Warriors have the worst home record this season as fans cast doubt about Ogum's ability to turn the tide.

The magnitude of their predicament is unknown but clearly not grinding results on the pitch has exacerbated an already volatile situation at the club.

Kotoko have lost 7 out of nine matches and their next three games doesn't come easy amid trips to Dreams FC and champions Medeama, sandwiched by a home tie against league leaders Samartex.

The three games will be crucial and suicidal if they are unable to grind out positive results.

Former Asante Kotoko great Charles Taylor has urged the former Ebusua Dwarfs gaffer to resign to save his reputation while he's also received backing from former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu.

Just like Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak are in a similar if not worst situation as their sworn rivals, culminating in a recent poor run of results.

The Phobians got destroyed at Medeama on Wednesday which followed defeats at Samartex and a home slip against Bibiani Gold Stars.

It appears Hearts top brass want to remain patient and keep faith with the Ivorian gaffer but could be forced to do a U-turn if results don't improve in the weeks ahead.

The team is Cleary not performing to the best of their abilities this season and will need a high level of oxygen to revive their downward spiral - but that should be quick and fast as demanding Hearts of Oak fans continue to grow impatient.

Ouattara's job may not be in jeopardy just yet, but if things don't change, he may end up paying the ultimate price for their unflattering performances.

Hearts have been a far cry from the side that dominated the domestic league and won both the Premier League and the FA Cup in the 2020-21 season under Samuel Boadu.

Sacking Martin Koopman and bringing in Abubakar Ouattara was expected to restore the club to its glorious days but it hasn't quite worked out that way.

The Phobians have endured a poor run of form, failing to win their last three matches including a home game against Gold Stars.

As they take on an improved Karela United at home on Saturday, another slip or setback could prove disastrous and lead to several managerial questions.

The football has been insipid and the squad looks weak. Ouattara is under massive pressure to improve the results right now - and not later!

While Ouattara's job may still be away from hanging in the balance, the Ivorian needs to turn things around quickly.