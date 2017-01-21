Breaking News: Acheampong in Ghana starting line-up to face Mali, Andre Ayew named despite malaria scare

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named Frank Acheampong as his replacement for injured Baba Rahman in his only change in the starting line-up to face Mali on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations with unwell Andre Ayew maintaining his place despite fears of malaria.

Acheampong takes over the left-back position from Baba Rahman who suffered a knee injury during Tuesday's victory over Uganda.

Ayew, who scored for the Black Stars in Tuesday's game was handed a place in the team even though he suffered malaria two days ago.

The former Chelsea coach kept faith with Thomas Partey in in their second match in Group D at the Stade Port Gentil after the Spain-based midfielder excelled in the victory over Uganda on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid rising star once again get the nod ahead of Afriyie Acquah who has been struggling for game time at Italian outfit Torino.

Partey will partner Mubarak Wakaso in the middle of the park and will be supported on the flanks by Christian Atsu on the right and Andre Ayew on the left.

Grant is also keeping faith in the striking duo of Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew despite criticism of the latter. The Black Stars coach insists he is happy with the Aston Villa player whose athleticism is needed to disturb the physical Malians.

Leceister City star Daniel Amartey gets to partner John Boye as centre backs with Jonathan Mensah staying on the bench despite calls for his inclusion to counter the powerful Malians.

Harrison Afful maintains his position as right back and Acheampong takes Baba Rahman place on the left side.

The Black Stars are facing the Eagles knowing that a victory will seal their place in the quarter finals of the tournament in Gabon.

Ghana starting XI: Razak Brimah, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Partey, Atsu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan

Do you think Avram Grant has done the right selection? If yes why and if no which players do you want in which positions? Make your views known in the box below:

Comments

This article has 5 comment(s)