Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Breaking News: Acheampong in Ghana starting line-up to face Mali, Andre Ayew named despite malaria scare

Published on: 21 January 2017
Black Stars will face Mali on Saturday evening in Gabon

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named Frank Acheampong as his replacement for injured Baba Rahman in his only change in the starting line-up to face Mali on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations with unwell Andre Ayew maintaining his place despite fears of malaria.

Acheampong takes over the left-back position from Baba Rahman who suffered a knee injury during Tuesday's victory over Uganda.

Ayew, who scored for the Black Stars in Tuesday's game was handed a place in the team even though he suffered malaria two days ago.

The former Chelsea coach kept faith with Thomas Partey in in their second match in Group D at the Stade Port Gentil after the Spain-based midfielder excelled in the victory over Uganda on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid rising star once again get the nod ahead of Afriyie Acquah who has been struggling for game time at Italian outfit Torino.

Partey will partner Mubarak Wakaso in the middle of the park and will be supported on the flanks by Christian Atsu on the right and Andre Ayew on the left.

Grant is also keeping faith in the striking duo of Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew despite criticism of the latter. The Black Stars coach insists he is happy with the Aston Villa player whose athleticism is needed to disturb the physical Malians.

Ghana's formation for the match against Mali

Leceister City star Daniel Amartey gets to partner John Boye as centre backs with Jonathan Mensah staying on the bench despite calls for his inclusion to counter the powerful Malians.

Harrison Afful maintains his position as right back and Acheampong takes Baba Rahman place on the left side.

The Black Stars are facing the Eagles knowing that a victory will seal their place in the quarter finals of the tournament in Gabon.

Ghana starting XI: Razak Brimah, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Partey, Atsu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan

Do you think Avram Grant has done the right selection? If yes why and if no which players do you want in which positions? Make your views known in the box below:

Comments

This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nii says:
    January 21, 2017 01:15 pm
    Contrary to what many think, I believe Frank Acgeamping was not that shaky at left back after coming on for Rahman. I dare say the left side of our defense was slightly more stable than the right as evidenced by the many runs and crosses made by Ochaya. My worry for the match with Mali is the fact that Acheampong's inclusion reduces the average height of our back four against the towering Malian forwards.
  • POW@ MINISTER 4 ZONGO AFFAIRS says:
    January 21, 2017 01:21 pm
    For me, which player fits what position is the prerogative of Avram Grant's. I'm paid waaaaaayyyyy less to reason for him. But as a Ghanaman pikin, I've got the right to judge him based on the final result.
  • OGYA says:
    January 21, 2017 01:26 pm
    Is this coach brain dead or what? He is the worst we have ever had in recent memory. To leave Jordan Ayew in the line up means AVRAM GRANT is telling all Ghanaians "FUCK YOU" The Ghana GFA may be behind dictating his inclusion. I believe that since Nyantakyi and Abedi Pele come from the north, there may be a secret agreement to include Jordan in Black Star matches. This is disgusting. This GFA issue needs to be resolved one way or the other. This organisation is the most corrupt in Ghana and something has to be done about it.
  • john akpa says:
    January 21, 2017 01:29 pm
    I hope Dede Ayew is genuinely fit to play. During the last game, Partey was covering at times for Afful. Personally I think Afful could have made way for say Jonathan Mensah because of height and physicality. Maybe the next coach will have a different view about Afful as a defender and Afriyie Acquah being constantly picked ahead of Enoch Adu Kofi.
  • Philemon Asante says:
    January 21, 2017 01:33 pm
    I just don't know why every Ghana coach like to fill Jordan Ayew. He may be a good player to Aston Villa but not to the Black stars. He I'd simply not doing well

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations