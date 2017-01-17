Ghana FA slams report of Asamoah Gyan storming out of Black Stars in dispute with Andre Ayew

The Ghana FA (GFA) has slammed a 'false report' claiming that Asamoah Gyan has stormed out of Black Stars' 2017 Africa Cup of Nations camp on the night before their crunch clash with Uganda in a dispute with Andre Ayew over captaincy.

The GFA was forced to issue the midnight statement on Twitter after a website published the sensational news claiming Gyan has left the tournament in Gabon after the bust-up with the West Ham ace.

The report claimed that there was a heated exchange between the two before during the team's dinner on Monday night in Port Gentil.

However the GFA was quick with its response with a series of Tweets to assure Ghanaians that the news is untrue as the players are focused on defeating the Cranes in Tuesday's Group D match.

"Promptly ignore false report that Asamoah Gyan has left Ghana camp at Africa Cup of Nations in a dispute with Andre Ayew," the GFA statement on Twitter read.

"All players resting for match against Uganda after this evening's prayers. The Black Stars are united and focused."

This is the latest of the several recent false reports targeted at the Black Stars in the run up to the start of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even before the team arrived in Port Gentil on Saturday for the start of the tournament, a sports news website and a radio station had reported that the players had rejected the team's hotel and training pitch.

This turned out to be false as the players did not reject the hotel and are still staying at the hotel allocated to them by CAF.

The Black Stars trained on the pitch allocated to them by CAF since they arrived ahead of their Group D matches.

Prior to that some radio station journalists targeted the team with news claiming the players were fighting over the bonuses for the Africa Cup of Nations.

This turned out to be another hoax as the players have told their leaders that they will accept anything package government will offer them for the competition.

