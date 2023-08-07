Kurt Okraku has second term as Ghana FA president in the bag after 10 regional FA chiefs back him

Kurt Okraku already has the support of 10 regional chairmen to stand for a second term as Ghana Football Association president.

The leaders of Ashanti, Western, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Greater Accra, Central, Bono Ahafo and Eastern region have pledged their backing to the incumbent.

In an unprecedented move, the 10 RFA chairmen have picked the nomination forms of the FA boss, rallying massive support for his re-election bid.

This is in addition to the several verbal endorsement that have dominated inches in the local media over the past few weeks.

The Regional FA chairmen of Western, Central, Ashanti, Upper West and Greater Accra regions have went a step further by championing the re-election bid of the outstanding FA capo.

There are widespread suspicion that candidates seeking a fanciful bid to unseat Kurt Okraku may be forced to throw in the towel before the election Day.

As it stands now, nothing deters Mr. Okraku in his quest to lead Ghana football for another four years and continue with his policies and programmes for the restoration of football in the powerful West African nation.

No wonder former FIFA executive Jerome Champagne, who launched his fanciful bid for the presidency in London this week, admits he has no chance if Blatter stands again.

Okraku is a clear favourite in the race, and appears to get a head start after 10 regional FA chairmen backed his re-election bid.

The upcoming Elective Congress, scheduled for September 27, will see Okraku potentially face off against a former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, who finished as the runner-up in the closely contested 2019 presidential election.

As the campaign and preparations for the Elective Congress unfold, Okraku's endorsement by the RFA chairmen adds a significant boost to his bid for a second term at the helm.

Under Okraku's leadership as the head of GFA, notable achievements have been recorded, highlighting his impactful tenure.

These achievements encompass significant milestones for Ghana's national football teams.

One of the remarkable accomplishments during Okraku's time as FA boss was Ghana's victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Additionally, Okraku's tenure saw a significant achievement for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

After a disappointing absence from the World Cup in 2018, he played a pivotal role in leading the team back to the global stage.

The catch Them Young Policy, multiple sponsorships are just a few of the several achievements chalked under his reign.