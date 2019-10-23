Randy Abbey wants CEO's stripped off voting rights to 're-examine' association with clubs

Ghana FA Executive Council aspirant Randy Abbey has urged chief executives and top officials denied voting rights to 're-examine' their association with their respective clubs.

He says the decision to strip top officials of voting rights is "embarrassing" and betrays trust and loyalty.

Four out of the seven candidates contesting for positions on the Executive Council on the tickets of Premier League clubs have no votes.

Kotoko chief George Amoako is facing credibility crisis after he was stripped off his voting right 72 hours before the elections.

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey has been yanked while Hearts of Oak boss Frederick Moore has been replaced by the club's supporters chief.

Berekum Chelsea director Nana Sarfo Oduro could resign after he was hit by the 'tsunami'.

But Executive Council aspirant Randy Abbey, who doubles as Heart of Lions chief, has been left 'embarrassed' by the turn of event and wants those affected to 're-examine' their roles post elections.

"To be honest its very embarrassing to say the least. That a CEO who is in charge of a club,signs legal document and is the head of a club, is not deemed fit to vote in an election? It's just not on," he said

"The CEO is good enough to oversee the functional operations of a club but not qualified enough to vote. That for me is most unfortunate.

"I think that those CEO's who have been affected by start re-examining their association with such clubs.

"In some cases subordinates and supporters are being elected to vote. This is very embarrassing."

There are widespread suspicion several of the affected bosses are hanging on to win their seats and quit their respective clubs.